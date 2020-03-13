Sonam Kapoor raises awareness about coronavirus

A day after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus a global pandemic, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday raised awareness about the COVID-19. The actor who is quite active on her social media took to Twitter to share with her Twitter fam the ways to battle the pandemic. "Hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas," the 'Raanjhanaa' actor tweeted.

"A healthy lifestyle (good sleep, food and exercise) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity (vit c and d, zinc)," Ahuja's tweet further read.

Various other stars including megastar Salman Khan have been currently raising awareness about the deadly virus which has claimed at least 3000 lives globally.

