Sonam Kapoor ready for a fight?

From the time she entered Bollywood in 2007 with Saawariya, Sonam K Ahuja has primarily given a shot at romantic offerings, before making a long-lasting impact with her nuanced act in Neerja (2016).

However, prod the actor on a genre she'd like to give a go at, and she says, "I haven't done any action and horror films, so these are the two genres I would love to explore. It would be different and exciting because I haven't done anything on the action," says the actor, with names like Vishal Bhardwaj and Shoojit Sircar on her list of directors she aspires to work with.

Even in the world of glitz and glamour, it is ironic that her image of being a fashion-forward artiste, worked to her disadvantage, she says. "Initially, I was disheartened to face criticism for no reason. There were times people criticised me and did not take me seriously because I love fashion and dressing up. I felt bad, but I also love acting and the process of movie-making so much that my passion for my profession remains a constant drive."

Also Read: It's another adaptation for Sonam Kapoor, this time the Korean film, Blind

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates