Sonam Kapoor shares glamorous throwback picture
Along with the picture she wrote, "Going for a drive no where..." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Swara Bhasker
Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday shared her glamorous picture and dazzled the Instagram with the major throwback snap.
The 'Raanjhanaa' star put out on Instagram, capture from a past photoshoot that the diva in a classy avatar as she sports a black dress and accessorised it with a long pearl beaded necklace while sitting at the driving seat and posing as she looks into the camera.
Along with the picture she wrote, "Going for a drive no where..." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Swara Bhasker.
Maheep Kapoor also chimed in the comment section and left a smiling face with heart-eyes and a fire emoji.
Meanwhile, Sonam has been sharing updates on her activities on her social media handles by sharing pictures and videos.
Earlier, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star shared a childhood picture which shows that she was a 'bookworm' even then.
