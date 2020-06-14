Search

Sonam Kapoor shares glamorous throwback picture

Updated: Jun 14, 2020, 19:22 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Along with the picture she wrote, "Going for a drive no where..." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Swara Bhasker

Pic courtesy/Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram account
Pic courtesy/Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram account

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday shared her glamorous picture and dazzled the Instagram with the major throwback snap.

The 'Raanjhanaa' star put out on Instagram, capture from a past photoshoot that the diva in a classy avatar as she sports a black dress and accessorised it with a long pearl beaded necklace while sitting at the driving seat and posing as she looks into the camera.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Going for a drive no where ...

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onJun 13, 2020 at 3:12am PDT

Along with the picture she wrote, "Going for a drive no where..." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 2 lakh likes from fans and celebrity followers including Swara Bhasker.

Maheep Kapoor also chimed in the comment section and left a smiling face with heart-eyes and a fire emoji.

Meanwhile, Sonam has been sharing updates on her activities on her social media handles by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, the 'Veere Di Wedding' star shared a childhood picture which shows that she was a 'bookworm' even then.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK