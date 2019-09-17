Sonam Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Lucky Charm'

Sonam Kapoor took to her social media sharing videos of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt where the actors are seen revealing their Luck Charm ahead of the film's release. The makers have opted for a unique promotional strategy and the recent lucky charm campaign is the proof of it.

Taking to social media handle Sonam Kapoor shared Ranbir Kapoor's Lucky Charm and wrote, "Whats Your Lucky Charm? Ranbir Kapoor. My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor [sic]"

In the adorable video Ranbir Kapoor reveals his 'Lucky Charm' the actor had two 'Lucky Charm' one is if he saw a red truck he would cross his fingers, shut his mouth and make a wish and until he saw three black cars on the roads he didn't uncross his fingers until then and if he saw 3 black cars his wish would come true. Second is number 8, if on the way to shoot if he saw the car he would add the numbers in the number plate if it matched to 8 then his shoot would go kick-ass.

Taking to the social media handle Sonam Kapoor shared Alia Bhatt's Lucky Charm and wrote

"What’s your Lucky Charm? #AliaBhatt @aliaabhatt, your lucky charm describes you best! Good thoughts and good vibes only! Thanks for sharing your lucky little secret! #WhatsYourLuckyCharm #TheZoyaFactor [sic]"

In the video, Alia Bhatt reveals her Lucky charm, the actress says in order to get her Lucky Charm Alia Bhatt just acts out being in a particular situation in her bathroom in front of her mirror and it happens be it an award or film. So her Lucky Charm is pretending, acting to herself and putting the energy out there.

Ever since the trailer was released, the film has been garnering rave for its unique storyline. From the quirky vlogs to the songs, everything is grabbing eyeballs and fans are already excited to witness the film on the big screen. The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on 20th September 2019.

