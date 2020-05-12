Sonam Kapoor shares snapshots of quarantine with Anand Ahuja, but it's their abode that has our attention!

Different Bollywood celebrities are using different means to stay entertained and keep their fans and followers entertained ever since the lockdown has happened. Sonam Kapoor also has some plans for her fans. Taking to her Instagram account, she has shared what she describes as snapshots of quarantine with Anand Ahuja.

But more than her fantastic moments with her hubby, what captures our attention is the sprawling abode that they have in Delhi. Taking to her Instagram account, there were multiple posts with multiple pictures that gave a glimpse of their residence that will surely hook you.

Have a look right here:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a lavish ceremony that was attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood!

