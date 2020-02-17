Sonam Kapoor slams RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on divorce, calls it foolish

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the workers of the organisation in Ahmedabad, spoke about the increasing rate of divorce in the country. He said, "Nowadays, the number of divorce cases have increased a lot. People fight over trifle issues: the cases of divorce are more in educated and affluent families because with education and affluence comes arrogance."

He added, "And as a result of which families are falling apart." Well, this received polarising reactions on social media and one of the celebrities to come out and question Bhagwat for his statement was Sonam Kapoor. Taking to her account, she wrote- "Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements." (sic)

Which sane man speaks like this? Regressive foolish statements https://t.co/GJmxnGtNtv — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 16, 2020

Do you agree with the actress? Well, the Aisha star has always been vocal in her interviews and on social media. On the work front, she was last seen in The Zoya Factor and will now be teaming up with Sujoy Ghosh for the remake of the Korean thriller, Blind, where she plays a blind character.

