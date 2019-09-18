Sonam Kapoor reacts to Katrina Kaif's remark on Janhvi Kapoor's 'short' gym shorts

Both Katrina Kaif and Sonam Kapoor are known to speak their minds. The latter is currently on a promotion spree for her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. In one of the interviews with timesofindia.com, Sonam was asked about Katrina Kaif's concern about Janhvi Kapoor's gym wear.

Sonam Kapoor was asked about the comment made by Katrina Kaif on her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, to which, the Veere Di Wedding actress said that Katrina is also a friend, so the clarification has to come between them. She told the entertainment portal, "Katrina is a friend, so the clarification has to come between the two of us. It has nothing to do with the media but I can't help it. See, my husband told me something which has actually really stayed with me. He once said, 'Whatever somebody thinks about you or whatever somebody does to you, it's their business, not yours. It's a reflection of who they are, not you'. So, if somebody is misconstruing that, it's their karma and they are going to be the ones who'll pay for it, not me."

At one of the chat shows with Neha Dhupia, Katrina Kaif was asked by the host that which celebrity goes over-the-top [OTT] with their gym outfits, to which, the Bharat actress had said 'Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes.'

Sonam Kapoor also spoke about the media scrutiny around the Dhadak actress. "It's all about clickbait and whatever makes good copy. Unfortunately, the media is going through a lot. A lot of media houses are merging, a lot of heads are rolling and a lot of people are losing their jobs in the media. I have absolutely no negativity towards the media; I only look at the media in a positive way. I feel in a lot of ways you do what you have to do to kind of keep yourself relevant. With so much going on because of social media and the way the world is right now, things do get taken out of context. I mean, it's a part and parcel of our job and I have stopped getting upset with that."

In the month of June, Sonam Kapoor had shared a photograph of Janhvi, where she had written: "She also wears regular clothes and rocks it." Later, she took to Twitter to quash reports and assured that everything is well between her and Katrina. She said in a tweet, "Guys I wasn't defending Janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It's an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don't create drama mediawallas."

