Sonam Kapoor spreads her charm even in playing cards, Check out third Zoya Kavach video

Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan starrer which is winning not only the audience but the trailer is also applauded by renowned cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, actress Sonam Kapoor is back yet again with a comical video which showcases 5 men playing cards and trying their luck to win the game. This is the third video of 'Zoya Kavach' after back to back quirky videos.

Taking to the social media handle Sonam Kapoor shared, "Har game night par lekar jaaiye Zoya Kavach aur ho jaayegi aapki jeet pakki!#TheZoyaFactor@dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms @angadbedi @sanjaykapoor2500 @sikandarkher [sic]"

The video showcases a man winning the card game as he has the 'Zoya Kavach' a simple locket which is lucky not just for the cricketers but also to the person who wants success in any field.

The commentator is back with his quirky comments is sure to entertain the fans. The Zoya Factor is an unusual story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck ever since then.

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on 20th September 2019.

