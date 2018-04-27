Sonam Kapoor tells media: Will talk about my wedding soon

Sonam stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding, which will release on June 1



Sonam Kapoor

Veere Di Wedding actress Sonam Kapoor refuses to reveal details about her impending wedding to the media. Sonam is reportedly set to tie the knot with businessman beau Anand Ahuja.

Preparations of their upcoming nuptials have been going on in full swing. It is believed that invitation cards have also been printed and distributed. Sonam's family is busy shopping for jewellery and clothes. The current speculation is that the wedding will be a grand affair.

It's also being said that Sonam Kapoor will groove to a song choroegraphed by Farah Khan on her big day. While interacting with mediapersons at the trailer launch of Veere Di Wedding, Sonam said the media would have to be patient for now and that details would be revealed soon enough.

Sonam stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in Veere Di Wedding, which will release on June 1.

