Sonam Kapoor urges fans to donate for masks for Mumbai Police

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday urged people to join the initiative of helping Mumbai Police by donating for masks for them. The 'Delhi 6' actor took to Twitter to share a poster that urged people to donate for the cops.

Hi guys! a team of people have come up with and excellent intitiative of collecting funds to give @mumbaipolice the most effective masks(n-95) at the best available price. By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months! Pls contribute. https://t.co/sgYjnhRqzs pic.twitter.com/bea9yCED78 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 20, 2020

"Hi guys! a team of people have come up with and excellent intitiative of collecting funds to give @mumbaipolice the most effective masks (n-95) at the best available price," she tweeted along with the poster.

"By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months! Pls contribute," her tweet further read.

Sonam is one of the many celebrities who have been spreading awareness about coronavirus and urging people to help frontline workers.

