Sonam Kapoor watches Tenet in a cinema hall, describes the experience as 'magic'

The Coronavirus pandemic led to the lockdown and the lockdown led to cinema halls and restaurants shutting down across the world. Not only that, all the modes of traveling were closed too. Over the last few weeks, things have begun to get relaxed and the globe proceeds towards getting back to normal.

Amidst this, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account and shared a story that could make all of you a little jealous. She's currently in London and could be seen in a cinema hall, watching Christopher Nolan's Tenet. She shared an Instagram story and this is how she described this feeling. Have a look right here:

And that's not all, she even shared a post on her account and uploaded a picture of Dimple Kapadia from one of the stills from the film. And this is what she wrote about her and the overall experience of visiting a cinema hall after so long, have a look right here:

And as expected there were a lot of comments from her friends and family. Sanjay Kapoor commented- "Lucky you." (sic) Anil Kapoor shared multiple camera and fist emojis for his daughter. Ayesha Shroff had this to write- "Absolutely and totally agree with you," (sic) followed by four red hearts. And this is what Richa Chadha wrote- "Missing the cinemas... what a film you got to see... and what a moment of pride for India ! Woohoo, Dimple Kapadia Ji making her Hollywood debut with Nolan." (sic)

