Sonam Kapoor wedding: Anil, Harshvardhan reached out to this designer

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: Word is that dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor have reached out to designer Raghavendra Rathore for their ensembles



Sonam Kapoor

Bride-to-be Sonam Kapoor is said to be calling industry colleagues to invite them for her big day. After the e-invites were sent, she has taken it upon herself to personally reach out to those who matter and have played an important role in her career.



Harshvardhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor

While the Kapoors' Juhu home is buzzing with Sonam's wedding preparations, word is that dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor have reached out to designer Raghavendra Rathore for their ensembles.



Raghavendra Rathore

He is said to be designing for groom-to-be Anand Ahuja as well. Rathore is a favourite of the Kapoors. Last year, Anil was the showstopper at one of his shows.

On Tuesday, both Kapoors and Ahujas released a joint statement announcing the wedding date. It read, "The Kapoor & Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam & Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai. Since it is an intimate affair, we request you to respect the family's need for privacy. Thank you for all your blessings and love, as we celebrate this special moment in our lives."

With the year's big fat Punjabi wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, there is much excitement within the industry folks. The who's who from the glamour world will be gracing the special occasion on May 8.

