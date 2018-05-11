Sonam Kapoor wedding reception: When Ranveer Singh had an important call to attend

After chatting on the call for a considerable amount of time, Ranveer Singh kept messaging before he finally went back inside

During Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's reception, Ranveer Singh was spotted sitting on the hotel's steps, away from the reception hall, for quite a while. The actor had an important call to attend.

After chatting for a considerable amount of time, Ranveer kept messaging. The photo was posted by one of the actor's fan clubs on Instagram. The caption read, "Bae spotted talking on his phone... guess with who? (sic)." Deepika Padukone responded to the post with a heart emoji. We assume it was her on the line.

The wedding reception of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja was undoubtedly was one of the grand affairs of 2018 – a big fat Punjabi wedding, one was looking forward to. The gala night, which went on till around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, saw Bollywood's who's who in attendance. Among the several videos of celebrities dancing their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception, the video, where Ranveer Singh is lifting Anand Ahuja and dancing is surely one of the best moments from the occasion.

