Sonam Kapoor welcomes close friend Miheeka's beau Rana Daggubati to the family

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati got engaged to Miheeka Bajaj on May 12, 2020. The actor took to social media to share the happy news that Miheeka had accepted his proposal for marriage and that the two are now engaged.

As soon as the news broke, Miheeka Bajaj's close friend, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to express her happiness and congratulate the couple. She shared their picture and wrote, "Congratulations my darling baby, @Miheeka. I love you, doll. You deserve the best. @RanaDaggubati better make you happy. Love you both! Welcome to the fam, Rana!"

Heartthrob Rana's female fans sure must be heartbroken with the news of his engagement, but we're sure they'll see in time how wonderful Rana and Miheeka look together. Sharing the news on Instagram, here's what the south star had posted:

We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is all set to play the role of a jungle man in Haathi Mere Saathi. His next avatar sees him 30 kilos lighter and leaner, as he plays jungle man Bandev in the film. In an interview with mid-day, Rana said, "Prabu sir [Solomon, director] wanted the film to look real. It was difficult to lose all the weight since I have always had a large physique. I had to undergo extensive physical training to look lean and make adequate dietary changes. My workout was altered entirely; the focus was paid on agility [training]."

