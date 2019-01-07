Sonam Kapoor welcomes first Sunday of 2019 in 'style'

bollywood-fashion

Sonam Kapoor, who recently returned with her husband Anand Ahuja from Bali, is now spending some quality time with her family

Pic Courtesy/ Sonam Kapoor Instagram Account

While a lot of us like cosying up in our blankets on a Sunday evening with a hot cup of coffee, Sonam Kapoor gave everyone major fashion vibes as she welcomed her first Sunday of 2019 dressed up in a beautiful floral outfit that must have left everyone awestruck.

The 'Neerja' actor, who recently returned with her husband from Bali, is now spending some quality time with her family. The 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures dedicated to the year ahead.

In the snap, Sonam can be seen donning a beautiful white floral dress coupled with hoop earrings. The actor can be seen with open hair and a bold brown lipstick to add the perfect amount of oomph to her whole look. She captioned the picture as, "Walking into the first Sunday of the year with self-belief and style... happy Sunday folks! #Sundayflavour"

She shared another picture giving a closer look at her flawless makeup. Sonam seems to have dressed up for a family brunch. Her younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a selfie from their brunch together today and captioned it as, "Brunching #siblinggoals @sonamkapoor."

The same selfie was shared by Sonam on her Instagram story as well and the photo featuring the brother-sister duo certainly sheds some sibling goals that are not to be missed.

Rhea Kapoor also shared a snap from the happy Sunday featuring the family posing for a perfect family picture. Sonam has always been one to experiment with her clothing choices and has been able to pull off any look that she has carried. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen, in 'Veere Di Wedding' last year opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Sonam recently dropped the trailer of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' which narrates a story of love with a twist, also focusing on homosexuality. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, the film is directed by Shelley Chopra Dhar and is set to release on February 1.

She has also been shooting for 'The Zoya Factor' which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. Apart from Sonam, the movie also features actor Dulquer Salmaan. This will be Dulquer's second Bollywood film after starring with Irrfan Khan in 'Karwaan'.

