Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding: The house is decked up for the functions

With rumours of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding doing the rounds, a video of the actress' aunt, Kavita Seth's house decked up for the functions have been circulated online



That Sonam Kapoor is tying the knot with beau Anand Ahuja has become the talk of the town. Rumours about the grand wedding taking place on May 8 have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. However, there is a video surfaced online, which supports these rumours. The video has the Kapoor mansion decked up for their daughter Sonam's wedding.



In a video surfaced on social media, the house looks lit up with beautiful lights and decorations. Sonam Kapoor's mother, Sunita has taken the charge of their mansion's decoration. In the video, the actress' mother is seen overlooking the decorations.

A proper filmy haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony has been arranged for Sonam's and Anand Ahuja's grand day. Preparations are in full force as her cousins – Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor will be dancing on the special day. While we hear Janhvi will be dancing on late mother Sridevi's song, Mere Haathon Mein Nau Nau Chudiyaan Hai, Arjun will be accompanied by Ranveer Singh for the song, My Name Is Lakhan. The magic wands behind their dance performances is the ace choreographer and their friend, Farah Khan.

A source had earlier informed mid-day that a hotel near Sahar airport has been booked for one of the pre-wedding functions and the reception. The mehendi is slated to be held at Sonam's sprawling pad at the Bandra-Kurla Complex while the traditional ceremony will be conducted at aunt Kavita Singh's bungalow in Bandra. Those in the know say that Sonam Kapoor has been sending near and dear ones 'save the date' messages. The invites are expected to be on their way soon. With the Kapoors still tight-lipped about the impending nuptials, as the date nears, there will be speculations galore.

