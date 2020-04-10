Sonam Kapoor's birthday wish for 'behen' Swara Bhasker is simply cute!

Yesterday, Swara Bhasker turned 32 and could not be with bestie Sonam K Ahuja due to the current situation. Kapoor posted, "Swaru, your courage and spunk is so inspiring. Never stop being you. Wishing you all the love in the world. Can't wait to celebrate with you once this is over. Love you behen (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

A post-lockdown bash is on the cards.

For the unversed, Swara Bhasker was dating Himanshu Sharma, but the duo broke up after things went kaput. She said, "I think you just have to sort of deal with it. In our case, it was very unfortunate. I didn't have or I still didn't have a lot of anger that could have helped me deal with it. Nobody did anything bad, nobody did anything wrong, nobody cheated on anyone. It was not those typical things, it was unfortunate."

She added, "I always think about it. Supposing you are walking down a park and that's what relationships are - you have decided to undertake a journey together. You come to a point where there are only two ways to go, you can either go left or right and one person wants to go right and the other person wants to go left."

Swara Bhasker concluded, "Then one of them have to say 'okay I will leave mine and come with you. We have to accept not just our choices but also the choices of other people. I guess that's what growing up is about. I think I am very needy and open about my feelings with my family and friends. So I had a lot of support."

