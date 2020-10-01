Sonam Kapoor's cousin files complaint against caretakers she hired for her injured pets

An animal lover from Napeansea Road has lodged an FIR against two caretakers she had hired to look after the injured and handicapped pets sheltered at her home. The caretakers allegedly assaulted the dogs and cats brutally in her absence.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the complainant Priya Singh, who is cousin sister of actor Sonam Kapoor, has been giving shelter to injured and abandoned strays for 30 years. At present, she has four dogs and 12 cats. Out of these, three dogs and three cats are handicapped. Priya filed a complaint at the Malabar Hill Police station and two caretakers - Prakash Samuel Bing and Rampratap Paswan - were arrested.

She had hired Bing and Paswan to take care of the injured strays. On September 16, while accessing the CCTV footage for some reason, Priya and her husband saw Bing putting a towel on the face of an injured dog and hitting her with a wooden stick.



The complaint mentioned that Bing looked at the dog and said to his companion Paswan that "today we will hit her" and pulled her out of the basket. After dragging her out, Paswan covered her face with a towel and Bing hit her with a stick 14-15 times. The dog ran away when Paswan kicked her again.

The duo then moved to another dog and repeated the assault. They were seen laughing while beating up the handicapped animals, the complaint read further.

The Malabar police have registered an FIR under Sections 34 (common intention), 48 (whoever commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act).

