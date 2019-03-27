Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story on PMS is something every girl relates to

bollywood

Sonam Kapoor has always been outspoken about PMS and menstruation, and this Instagram story will make every girl say, "Story of my life"

Sonam Kapoor. Pic/Sonam Kapoor's official Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor put up an Instagram story that most, if not all, girls will relate to. She simply wrote "PMS is a frigging nightmare" against a pink background and it's all we can do not to erupt into spontaneous applause.

Here's Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram story:

Sonam Kapoor has always been vocal about periods, and even premenstrual syndrome (PMS), which affects many women across the world. The actress had even acted in PadMan, a film that revolved around menstrual hygiene, alongside Akshay Kumar. While she was promoting the film, Sonam had told the media, "We remember our grandmother asking us to not go to the temple, or in the kitchen. Despite being city girls, we get to hear such things. So, one can only imagine what girls living in smaller villages may be going through." She said she found people's ignorance of the topic baffling.

Even before, Sonam Kapoor made no qualms about admitting that she was suffering from PMS or the skin breakouts that happen because of it. In an old Instagram story, Sonam had shared a picture of herself with a zit on her forehead and had written, "Perils of PMS! During the climax that too!!!! (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor has proven time and again why girls needn't shy away from speaking about their periods or about going through PMS. After all, it's the most natural bodily function and making that a taboo doesn't serve anybody well. More power to you, Sonam!

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in the film The Zoya Factor directed by Abhishek Sharma. It's based on the novel of the same name by author Anuja Chauhan. Also starring Dulquer Salmaan, the film is slated for release on June 14, 2019.

