Sonam Kapoor's on a detox

Sonam Kapoor is in Viva Mayr, an Austrian clinic to turn into the healthiest version of her



Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has checked herself into Viva Mayr, a detox centre in Austria, which is frequented by Bollywood stars. She shared the news on social media yesterday. It is said that rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja has accompanied her on the trip.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor-starrer The Zoya Factor is scheduled to release on April 5 next year. The project will also feature Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. The two actors will be seen together for the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel by the same name. Sonam announced the news on Twitter on Tuesday along with a photoshoot image.

