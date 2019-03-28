Sonam Kapoor's reaction to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas grooving to Tareefan will make your day

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra, who was on vacation in Miami with husband Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner and others, made her gang groove to Sonam Kapoor's song Tareefan. Here's how Sonam reacted

Priyanka and Nick dancing to Tareefan

Priyanka Chopra, who was holidaying in sunny Miami with husband Nick Jonas, sister-in-law Sophie Turner, and brothers-in-law Joe and Kevin Jonas made the gang groove to Tareefan from the film Veere Di Wedding, featuring Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha Talsania and Swara Bhasker.

The Quantico actress took to Instagram to post a fun video of herself with her crew dancing to the song and captioned it: "When Bollywood music kicks in.. #tareefan #kareenakapoor @sonamkapoor @badboyshah @nickjonas @joejonas @sophiet"

Sonam Kapoor, who was also tagged in the post, responded to it saying "Wah peecee" along with a heart emoji. Not just Sonam, but a number of other B-town celebs also commented on the video. Ekta Kapoor wrote "Killaaaa", while Sonam's sister Rhea said "Yas PC".

Nick Jonas, who is himself a singer, seemed to have enjoyed the song. He wrote, "My jam" and is seen taking a velfie of the gang dancing to it.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in the Hindi film, The Sky Is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently filming for her upcoming The Zoya Factor.

