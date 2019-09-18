Sonam Kapoor's Vlog Day 14 is all about The Zoya Factor's special screening

Audiences and Sonam Kapoor fans are excited for the release of her upcoming film The Zoya Factor. To keep the audience on its toes, Sonam has been sharing Vlogs ahead of the film's release. Sonam Kapoor plays a lucky charm to the Indian cricket team in the movie. The actress and the film's team have been promoting the film and shared a glimpse into the film's promotions. The actress recently uploaded her day 14 vlog and it was definitely not something that one should miss.

Taking to her social media handle Sonam Kapoor shared, "The Zoya Vlogs - Day 14 Still getting over the crazy time we had in Delhi! It was so amazing to bond with the team as we all deserved a much-needed break for the evening. The highlight was when some veteran cricketers of the Indian Cricket Team joined us for the screening of #TheZoyaFactor. Watch my latest vlog to see what their lucky charms are.P.S. to get on my good side get me uncle chips".

The vlog was all about the team's visit to Delhi where they had held a special screening of the films for some known cricketers personalities of the country. The actress bumped into Rajkumar Rao who happened to be on the same flight. The video also showed a few snippets of the actress enjoying her favourite junk food while casually chilling with her team.

Speaking of The Zoya Factor, the film follows the story of Zoya Solanki who is an advertising agent who ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team Nikhil Khoda and how it starts raining luck on the team ever since then.

The Zoya Factor is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on September 20, 2019.

