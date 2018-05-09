Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception: Watch Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor's 'Jhakaas' moves

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception was high on fun. Videos of Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and others are doing the rounds



Anil Kapoor dancing at daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception. Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8. It was a traditional Punjabi wedding at her aunt Kavita Seth's heritage Bandra bungalow, followed by a grand reception at The Leela Hotel in Andheri. The reception saw the creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood under one roof. From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar to Saif Ali Khan, the A-listers were all smiles for the shutterbugs and blessed the newlyweds with their presence at the glamorous reception party.

The photos and videos were immediately shared by celebrities on social media, and looking at them, one could say that Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception was a fun-filled affair. Though Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor's videos are doing the rounds, it is dad Anil Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar, who burnt the dance floor with their killer moves. While Anil Kapoor performed on My Name Is Lakhan and entertained the guests, Karan Johar surprised everyone with his energetic dance on bride Sonam's song, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Sonam and Anand's guest list included who's who of Bollywood - Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rani Mukerji, Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit with her husband, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira, Swara Bhaskar.

The reception was also graced by Mukesh Ambani and family and politicians like Uddhav Thackrey, Amar Singh, Milind Deora.

Sonam and Anand, who have been dating for the past two years, announced their wedding a week ago. The nuptials were preceded by two-day long celebrations that included mehendi and sangeet functions.

