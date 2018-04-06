Sonam Kapoor's wedding will be after Cannes Film Festival 2018?

Apparently, Sonam Kapoor has given her nod to attend Cannes Film Festival 2018, but there were rumours of her getting hitched to Anand Ahuja in May

Though there has been the buzz about Sonam Kapoor getting hitched to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May, the actor has apparently given the nod to attend the Cannes Film Festival 2018, which runs from May 8 to 19. So does this mean the big fat wedding will be post her festival outing? As the ambassador of a beauty brand, Sonam has been making a sartorial statement on the red carpet for the past several years. Her film, Veere Di Wedding, releases on June 1. The Cannes outing followed by the wedding and the film's publicity blitzkrieg - it will be Sonam all over the place!

Kickstarting the year with Pad Man, Sonam Kapoor has an interesting line-up of films ahead — from Veere Di Wedding to the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel The Zoya Factor and the drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, that sees her teaming up with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in her 10-year-long career. Besides facing the camera for these projects, the actor will also go behind the mic — Kapoor, we hear, will lend her voice to an animated feature film. Revolving around a young girl who fights the society's prejudices to emerge triumphant, the project was initially conceived as an animated series for a leading digital platform. However, the makers eventually decided to turn it into a Hindi film.

Also read: Pooja Dhingra's latest inspiration comes from Sonam Kapoor's iconic look

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates