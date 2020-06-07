Sonam Kapoor's weekend plan is to lounge in the bed

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is sliding into the weekend wearing a midi dress and lounging in her bed. The 'Delhi 6' actor took to Instagram to share a picture of herself all decked up and seated in her bed.

In the picture, Sonam is seen wearing blue-coloured block-printed midi dress paired with trendy black coloured loafers. "Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do," she wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onJun 5, 2020 at 11:18pm PDT

Sonam is currently spending time with her fashion designer husband Anand Ahuja in their South-Delhi based house.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever