Sonarika Bhadoria set to bring unexpected twists in thriller TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan

Sonarika Bhadoria

Tinsel town's blue-eyed girl Sonarika Bhadoria is all set to enter popular thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show has intrigued the audience with its high-octane drama, and adding more unexpected twists and turns to the storyline will be Sonarika Bhadoria as Netra, a naïve girl from a middle-class family.

Currently, Ishq Mein Marjawan has elevated the suspense quotient with a six-year leap. Even after losing his eyesight in a tragic accident, Deep has not let it come in his way and become a business tycoon. Deep happens to look out for a personal assistant to help him in his day to day activity and Netra comes in as a blessing for him.

However, Netra and Deep's meeting doesn't go as planned and a lot of drama ensues between them. Deep deliberately treats her with aggression and takes undue advantage of her naivety. Tara (Alisha Panwar), on the other hand, grows jealous of Netra and plots a conspiracy to hurt her. Feeling trapped and frustrated as she deals with Deep and his family, Netra feels lonely and helpless.

Commenting on her role, Sonarika Bhadoria said, "Ishq Mein Marjawan is the most appreciated thriller love story on television today and I'm glad to be a part of it. My character of Netra is very complex yet simple. She is very down to earth by nature and becomes Deep's personal assistant. The storyline of this show is very interesting and the twists in the tale will keep the viewers glued to their screens."

Is Netra genuinely naive? Or is this an act for a larger purpose? To find out more, don't miss watching Ishq Mein Marjawan, every Monday to Friday at 7.30 pm only on COLORS.

