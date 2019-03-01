Sonchiriya celeb review: Kubbra Sait and other B-town celebs praise the film

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from Sonchiriya

Jackky Bhagnani, Alankrita Shrivastava and the B-town praise Sonchiriya - post-screening! Even before hitting the screens, the rebels of Sonchiriya are garnering accolades from the critics and film fraternity. At a special screening held for the cast and crew and friends from the film industry, several Bollywood celebrities witnessed the picture painted by Abhishek Chaubey set in 1975's Chambal.

Treating the audience with power packed action, along with intriguing storyline and remarkable performances by the ensemble cast, Sonchiriya has been receiving appreciation even before its release. Touting the characters and cinematic experience of Sonchiriya as brilliant, Bollywood celebrities poured their heart out showering their praises on the film.

Jackky Bhagnani praised the performances by saying, "@jackkybhagnani Just saw #Sonchiriya, Blown away by the performances @BajpayeeManoj @ranaashutosh10 @itsSSR And proud of you my friend @bhumipednekar. Congratulations @RonnieScrewvala #AbhishekChaubey [sic]"

Alankrita Shrivastava was mesmerized by the brilliance of the movie. She was quoted, "@alankrita601 Blown away by the cinematic brilliance of #Sonchiriya. It is an OUTSTANDING film. Such interesting characters, so heartbreaking. #AbhishekChaubey is such a fantastic director. And what fabulous performances @RanvirShorey @bhumipednekar @BajpayeeManoj #SushantSinghRajput I think the world needs to give @RanvirShorey his real due as an actor. How he shines in #Sonchiriya . I cannot get over his performance. It is so fine, so dynamic, so nuanced, so fun. Congratulations! You are BRILLIANT. [sic]"

Kubbra Sait the acclaimed actress couldn't get over the movie's pathbreaking impact, she tweeted, "@KubbraSait Team @RSVPMovies pulls out another charm from its bag of ace productions #Sonchiriya March 1st in Cinemas GO WATCH. ‏ Thank You for this incredible story, gosh! You've made tragic look so breathtaking #AbhishekChaubey #Sonchiriya Words fail to describe your presence, your craft, the stay and grit you've pulled off @bhumipednekar my heart sank right at the bottom of #Sonchiriya BiG Love Mama! Ha! You're a devil with the heart of gold. @itsSSR you play Lakhna so unlike you, proving yet again you're a stellar actor. It took me a few seconds to even register you on screen. So thrilled to have experienced #Sonchiriya My incredible bad man @RanvirShorey FULL DIL ya to your thuddi and guts! #Sonchiriya Saab! @BajpayeeManoj Dadda! I love you #Sonchiriya Last tweet... dedication to the entire cast of the rebels. Each of you swell. The camaraderie and the strength and love just shone through and through. One scene in particular where you talk about the food in the jail. Grand job! #Sonchiriya [sic]"

Tanuj Garg praised the out of the box vision by sharing this tweet,"@tanuj_garg "It requires immense guts and vision to do a film like #Sonchiriya. Well done on your choice and performance, @bhumipednekar! May your tribe increase! [sic]"

Director Abhishek Chaubey is all set to present the audience with an action-packed and gripping tale of the dacoits of the Chambal region with his next, 'Sonchiriya', starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Set in the 1970s, the film will trace the journey of the famous dacoits of the harsh valleys of Madhya Pradesh, where dacoit gangs were at loggerheads with the local police. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey who has earlier presented 'Udta Punjab' and 'Ishiqiya', 'Sonchiriya' presents a rooted tale set in Chambal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP, The movie releases on 1st March 2019.

