Songs from Chile

A house concert promises an evening of instrumental music, harmonies and thought-provoking poetry

Tomas Carrasco of Ser o Duo

If you would rather stay at home instead of going to a pub or bar for a gig, then this house concert is tailor-made for you. The 11th edition of House Concert Mumbai this Saturday has a line-up that features a guitarist and vocalist, a poet, an acoustic pop duo, and a musician duo from Chile.

Ser o Dúo is a project that started when two friends — Tomás Carrasco and Moa Edmunds — and professional musicians based in Valparaíso, Chile, decided to put their skills together. Carrasco plays a wide range of flutes from all over the world including the bansuri, while Moa plays the acoustic guitar, in classical western and contemporary styles. The two are about to release their debut album Testimonio, and touring to shoot a documentary on their travels through Asia and Eastern Europe.

Next up is Indore boy Osho Jain, who has been playing music since he was a toddler, and is now known for his folksy pop tunes and political lyrics. Mumbai-based Water & Rum, consisting of Ramya Pothuri and Tanya Shah, who met at a music school and started writing together to perform at open mics around the city before deciding to take the leap, will also showcase their RnB acoustic harmonies. Bengaluru girl Nupur Sarswat, who is now based in Singapore, is a theatrical poet who has collaborated with Javed Akhtar and Sofia Ashraf, rallying for various causes.There will also be a HaikuJAM poetry writing session at the venue.

On May 18, 8 pm onwards

At Bandra West (Venue to be revealed on registration).

Log on to http://bit.ly/2JhGL42

Cost Rs 300 onwards

