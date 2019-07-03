Songs from Kashmir

One of India's most loved bands will play its blend of tunes with nostalgic Urdu lyrics at a Lower Parel pub

Fidel D'Souza, Khalid Ahmed, Mir Kashif Iqbal and Sachin Banandur

There aren't too many bands left in the country that cater to old-school rock that is groovy, raw but soul-stirring. One of the few such outfits is Bengaluru-based Parvaaz comprising childhood friends and founders Khalid Ahmed and Mir Kashif Iqbal (both on vocals and guitar), and Sachin Banandur (drums and percussions) and Fidel D'Souza (bass).

Their guitar-heavy songs that have Urdu lyrics and delicate yet distinct sounds like that of chimes, have been inspired by the works of Pink Floyd and Indian Ocean. The band came to­g­ether in 2010 wh­en its members were in college in Bengaluru and started playing at competitions. Their winning streak and blend of progressive and '60s and '70s rock got them noticed, and soon, they were playing full time.

Their poetic lyrics talk about materialistic dependence (in Beparwah), the regret that comes with losing something (in Shaad), and the longing to go back home (in Itne Arse Ke Baad). “Hindi and Urdu are our primary languages. So, English lyrics wouldn't have come naturally to us nor fit in our music,” Ahmed tells us.

