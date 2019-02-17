Songs you should have on your playlist

sunday-mid-day

1 Summer Skin by Parekh and Singh: I stumbled upon this song last week, and somehow couldn't stop listening. It meanders around, and though is not an earworm, makes you feel like you are on a picnic when you are listening to it. And yes, this lyric too: "There's no Woody Allen film that could slow down time".

2 Break up with your Girlfriend By Ariana Grande: Yes, I am recommending another Ariana song, but it's sooooo good. Let's just binge listen this album, why don't we. And sing along: "Break up with your girlfriend, yeah, yeah, 'cause am bored".

3 Seagull by Farhan: Hit delete on this one. It's time to say it out loud: Farhan Akhtar is not a singer — not even a half decent one that auto tune can make palatable. In this song, he tries to be Bruce Springsteen and Chris Isaak (both of whom are surely his inspirations) rolled into one, and fails miserably. The music itself will remind you of American country songs. It's a big no-no.

