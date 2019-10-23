Soni Razdan, Mukesh Bhatt speak up on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's fake wedding card

Social media has been going crazy after a wedding invite mentioning Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt surfaced online. Although the card was found to be fake, it was enough to give gossip fodder to the netizens.

According to the fake invite, the rumoured couple is supposed to tie the knot on January 22, 2020. The invite reads, "Mrs Neetu & Mr Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan Ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/o Mrs Soni & Mr Mukesh Bhatt on Wednesday, 22th January 2020 05:00 pm onwards."

However, social media users called out numerous errors in the invite. Alia Bhatt's name was misspelt on the card, written as "Aliya", and her uncle Mukesh Bhatt as being mentioned as her father.

Now, Alia's mother Soni Razdan and uncle Mukesh Bhatt have reacted to it. Speaking to The Times of India, Razdan said, "It’s a non-issue. Please, don't give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve."

Speaking to the same publication, Mukesh said that he got calls from all over the country inquiring about the wedding. "Alia is busy shooting for Sadak 2 in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It's sad. There are so many mistakes on the card."

Earlier, Alia too had a priceless reaction when one media person questioned her about the same recently at the airport, check it out:

Wonder what Ranbir's reaction to his wedding invite will be?

While the news of their wedding might not be true, the couple is said to be dating each other. From movie dates to celebrating festivals with each other's families, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor seem inseparable. The alleged couple even enjoyed a vacation together in Kenya. The two have been regularly dropping in on each other's sets. Their PDA was also on full display at the IIFA awards ceremony last month.

On the work front, the duo will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Other than this, Ranbir has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, a Luv Ranjan film with Ajay Devgn and Raja Krishna Menon's next in his kitty.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in two films - Sadak 2, which will be directed by father Mahesh Bhatt, and SS Rajamouli's RRR. Alia was last seen in Kalank, which failed to impress the viewers.

