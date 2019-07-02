Soni Razdan reacts to Zaira Wasim's decision to quit films

bollywood

Zaira Wasim, whose upcoming film is The Sky Is Pink, will not be participating in the promotion of the film. The Sky Is Pink also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim recently announced that she would be disassociating from films stating that it "threatened her relationship with her religion." The actress, whose upcoming film is The Sky Is Pink, will not be participating in the promotion of the film. The Sky Is Pink also stars Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Zaira Wasim explained to her fans and social media followers exactly why she has decided to call it quits. The18-year-old, in the post, said she is not happy with her current line of work, which has silently and unconsciously transitioned her "out of Imaan".

Veteran actress Soni Razdan weighed in on the issue with a tweet saying the creative arts are in no way self-indulgent. She wrote, "I just hope she grows up to realise that if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you. And acting and the creative arts are in no way something dreadful or self indulgent. To make people feel, cry, laugh, think & connect is in itself a noble thing to do"

I just hope she grows up to realise that if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you. And acting and the creative arts are in no way something dreadful or self indulgent. To make people feel, cry, laugh, think & connect is in itself a noble thing to do https://t.co/HpGyHToKxQ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 1, 2019

Razdan, however, in a second tweet, said she respected Zaira's decision to disassociate from films. She tweeted, "Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so"

Having said this I would certainly respect her decision as this business can be hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening. @ZairaWasimmm you’re so young and you may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so ♥ï¸ https://t.co/a1DUSDSEQx — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) July 1, 2019

In 2018, Zaira Wasim had opened up about her struggle with depression. She wrote that she had been popping anti-depressants, battling anxiety attacks and had been rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night. Zaira also spoke about having a nervous breakdown and suffering from suicidal tendencies.

