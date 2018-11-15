Soni Singh joins Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara

television

Soni Singh has joined the ensemble cast of an upcoming supernatural show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara

Soni Singh

Television actress Soni Singh has joined the ensemble cast of an upcoming supernatural show Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara. She will play a Visha Kanya along with the other actors like Adaa Khan and Shilpa Saklani. While talking about her role, Soni said in a statement: "I am shooting for the new supernatural show Sitara. I'm playing one among the four Vishkanya. Its an important and very challenging role. It is totally new and fresh from the roles I have played earlier."

Soni Singh is still remembered for playing roles in the television shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Saraswatichandra, Yeh Vaada Raha. She also appeared as the contestant for Bigg Boss Season 8. Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms Limited and will air on Colors.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever