Sonia and Rahul Gandhi hail Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on their election victories

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has extended her warmest congratulations and also on behalf of the party to Joe Biden on his election as the 46th US President as well as Kamala Harris on her election as the next Vice-President.

"Under the wise and mature leadership of President-elect Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris, India looks forward to a close partnership that will be beneficial to peace and development in our region and around the world," she said in her congratulatory message.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden. I'm confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction."

"Congratulations, Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris! It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as Vice-President of the US traces her roots to India," he said in another tweet.

