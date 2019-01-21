Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to visit their Lok Sabha constituencies on Jan 23-24

national

Raebareli (UP): Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi are likely to visit their respective parliamentary constituencies Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on 23-24 January, a party leader said Sunday.

During his two-day visit, the Congress chief is expected to take part in several party programmes and a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee, the leader said.

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also expected to attend the district vigilance and monitoring committee meeting in her constituency Rae Bareli, the leader added.

The Gandhis will arrive at the Fursatganj airport on January 23, from where they will leave for their respective constituencies. They will depart for Delhi on January 24.

