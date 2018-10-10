Sonia Gandhi asks party workers to help train accident victims

national

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked party workers to help the families of those who were killed and injured in the New Farakka Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

Expressing shock and anguish the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson in whose Lok Sabha constituency the accident occurred, killing six and injuring over 60, Gandhi demanded a thorough inquiry.

She asked the District and Pradesh Congress Committee members and workers to contribute and assist those bereaved as she prayed for them.

Nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed near Harchandpur around 6 a.m.

