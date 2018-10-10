Search

Sonia Gandhi asks party workers to help train accident victims

Oct 10, 2018, 18:02 IST | IANS

She asked the District and Pradesh Congress Committee members and workers to contribute and assist those bereaved as she prayed for them

Sonia Gandhi asks party workers to help train accident victims
Sonia Gandhi

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked party workers to help the families of those who were killed and injured in the New Farakka Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli.

Expressing shock and anguish the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson in whose Lok Sabha constituency the accident occurred, killing six and injuring over 60, Gandhi demanded a thorough inquiry.

She asked the District and Pradesh Congress Committee members and workers to contribute and assist those bereaved as she prayed for them.

Nine coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express derailed near Harchandpur around 6 a.m.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

sonia gandhinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Bike accident victim bleeds to death, onlookers refuse to help

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK