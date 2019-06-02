Sonia Gandhi becomes leader of Congress Parliamentary Party

national

Praises Rahul for "valiant and relentless" campaign in the Lok Sabha elections

Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi (L) receives a bouquet of flowers as she attends the Congress Parliament Party meeting at the Parliament House in New Delhi. Pics/PTI

New Delhi: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on June 1 was elected as the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party at a meeting in New Delhi. She praised Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his "valiant and relentless" campaign in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying he toiled night and day for the party, demonstrated his "fearless leadership" and took on the Narendra Modi government head on.

Sonia Gandhi's lavish praise for his son came as he has been insisting on quitting the post owning moral responsibility for the party's debacle in the general elections. Addressing the first Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting after her re-election as its Chairperson, she indicated that party workers wanted Rahul to continue as the party chief. She said emotional messages were coming from all corners vindicating his leadership.



Rahul Gandhi

The party faced unprecedented crisis and also an unprecedented opportunity, she said. She thanked 12.3 crore voters who had voted for the party. "Your vote to the Congress party is a vote for safeguarding our Constitution, a vote for economic and social progress, a vote for liberty, and for social justice," she said. Sonia Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat from Uttar Pradesh by defeating the BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes.

According to party leaders, Sonia Gandhi's name was proposed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Sonia Gandhi was party president till 2017 for 19 long years before passing the baton to son Rahul Gandhi.

'Under Sonia, Congress will be a strong Opposition'

Party President Rahul Gandhi said, under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong Opposition. "Congratulations to Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong and effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution of India," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

