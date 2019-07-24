Sonia Gandhi holds meeting with Congress Lok Sabha MPs

national

According to sources, the recent drubbing in Karnataka is the topic of discussion of the meeting

Sonia Gandhi

Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with Congress Lok Sabha lawmakers at the party office in the Parliament.

According to sources, the recent drubbing in Karnataka is the topic of discussion of the meeting.

Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chief Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament, she will hold a meeting of all Congress* Lok Sabha MPs, today. pic.twitter.com/pGPSjszVkf — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

Congress JD(S) government failed to garner a majority in the Assembly on July 23 thus bringing an end to the political drama in the state after a dozen rebel MLAs resigned.

Another issue that is likely to be raised is US President Donald Trump's remark on the Kashmir issue.

During a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White House earlier this week, Trump said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to act as a mediator to resolve the Kashmir issue.

A lot of opposition leaders slammed Trump for his comment and demanded Modi to clear the air by addressing both houses of the Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad has also called a meeting of all Congress and lawmakers from other parties at 1 pm in the Parliament.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates