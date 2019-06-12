Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka reach Raebareli, to hold review meeting

national

The Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party, sources said

Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: In the absence of members of the Gandhi family, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation, sources said.

After the meeting, a senior leader said that there may be or may not be any new setup. It is undecided whether any new arrangement will take place, sources said.

Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the Congress Parliamentary party chairperson will devise strategy for the upcoming Parliament session.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi leaves after holding a meeting with party leaders in Raebareli. Sonia Gandhi's daughter & Congress General Secretary of UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is accompanying her. pic.twitter.com/zXP9V7VHZ5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2019

But since Rahul Gandhi has offered to quit from the post of Congress president, leaders are silent on the issue. The question of whether Rahul Gandhi will continue as the party president or not is still unanswered.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reiterated that Rahul Gandhi is still the party president.

Congress leaders are worried about the upcoming session of Parliament that it may cause embarrassment to the party.

Five states are going to elections in coming months including Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra. There are chances of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election is also held this year.

