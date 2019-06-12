Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka reach Raebareli, to hold review meeting
The Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party, sources said
New Delhi: In the absence of members of the Gandhi family, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation, sources said.
The Congress party is in dilemma as to who will take over and lead the party, sources said.
After the meeting, a senior leader said that there may be or may not be any new setup. It is undecided whether any new arrangement will take place, sources said.
Sources said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi as the Congress Parliamentary party chairperson will devise strategy for the upcoming Parliament session.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi leaves after holding a meeting with party leaders in Raebareli. Sonia Gandhi's daughter & Congress General Secretary of UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is accompanying her. pic.twitter.com/zXP9V7VHZ5— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 12, 2019
But since Rahul Gandhi has offered to quit from the post of Congress president, leaders are silent on the issue. The question of whether Rahul Gandhi will continue as the party president or not is still unanswered.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala reiterated that Rahul Gandhi is still the party president.
Congress leaders are worried about the upcoming session of Parliament that it may cause embarrassment to the party.
Five states are going to elections in coming months including Delhi, Haryana, and Maharashtra. There are chances of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election is also held this year.
Top stories of the day
- The Dutch mystery: Man wanted is on temple run in Maharashtra
- Win Rs 10,000 if you find the truck that dumped this debris in south Mumbai
- Mumbai Crime: Man rapes teenage girl in Bandra, blackmails her with video
- Mumbai: Banned newspaper is still vendors' first choice for serving food
- Meet Vasai's traffic stoppers who are being the change they wish to see
- Mumbai Crime: Chain-snatchers' new modus ends at police station lock-up
- Mumbai: Chain-snatching cases drop but recovery still poor
- Thane Municipal Corporation unprepared for monsoon, says social activist
- Mumbai: Bad roads this year, too at Aarey Colony
- Mumbai on alert in wake of cyclone Vayu: Disaster Management Department
- For non-SSC students, internal marks won't count
- Shiv Sena, BJP start bickering over CM's post, seat-sharing
- Ujjwala Raut: Here's what the 41 year old supermodel of the 90s is doing now
- Worst crimes: These monstrous mothers murdered their children!
- Amruta Fadnavis wows with her soulful performance in Los Angeles
- These famous schools, colleges are also popular for Bollywood shoots
- Narendra Modi shares a hearty laugh with Sri Lanka President
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- When Shahid Kapoor went out of his way to help his on-screen sister-in-law
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Malaika Arora and Tara Sutaria's Bandra outing is all things casual
- World Cup 2019: Team India watch Salman Khan's new movie Bharat
- World Cup 2019: Warm-up win vs India doesn't mean Kiwis are are hot!
- World Cup 2019: Steve Waugh compares Hardik Pandya with Lance Klusener
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sonia Gandhi meets Mehbooba Mufti