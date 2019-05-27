Sonia Gandhi: Ready to sacrifice everything for protecting country's basic values

national

Gandhi thanked the workers of Congress as well as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Swambhiman Dal for their support during the elections

Sonia Gandhi

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written a letter to the voters of Rae Bareli thanking them for their support to her in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi, in her letter written on May 24 and released on Sunday, said that her life is like an open book.

"You are my family. The hope and courage that I have been getting from you is my real possession. I have also tried to take care of my extended family in every way. I have fulfilled my public responsibilities while discharging personal responsibilities. It will be my effort not to let any shortcoming come in this," she said.

In an apparent reference to the electoral verdict, Gandhi said she knows that the coming days are full of difficulties. She vowed never to shy away from making any sacrifice for protecting basic values of the country and upholding the traditions set by the party's former leaders.

"But I have full faith that with your support and trust, Congress will meet every challenge. However big the battle, I pledge my devotion to protect the basic values of the country and preserve the traditions of former Congress leaders," she said.

Gandhi thanked the workers of Congress as well as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) and Swambhiman Dal for their support during the elections. Sonia Gandhi, who defeated BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.5 lakh votes in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, also thanked the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which did not field any candidate against her from the respective constituency.

Top News stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies