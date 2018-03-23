Sonia Gandhi rushed to Delhi hospital from Shimla after she complains of restlessness

The former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra



Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi, who was visiting Shimla to inspect her under-construction house at Chharabra, 15 km from Shimla, complained of restlessness at midnight, and was rushed to Delhi for treatment. The former Congress president was in Shimla along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr Ramesh Chand said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for arranging an ambulance for her.

But, she soon left in her own car and the ambulance along with a team of doctors joined the entourage on the way. She had a brief stop at Panchkula on her way to Delhi, Dr Chand said. Dr Ramesh, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.

(with inputs from agencies)

