Sonia Gandhi to decide Delhi Congress chief on Tuesday

Recently, Sonia Gandhi appointed Rameshwar Oraon as the Jharkhand state unit chief along with five working Presidents

Sonia Gandhi. Pic/Twitter Congress

On Tuesday, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is set to take a decision on the new chief for the party in Delhi, according to the party leader, reports news agency IANS. A senior party leader said that a meeting of Soniaji is scheduled with leaders of Delhi Congress in the evening.

The post of the Delhi Congress chief fell vacant following the death of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away on July 20, 2019, following a cardiac arrest. Dixit was 81-years-old and is survived by her son and daughter and their families.

With the assembly elections due in the national capital early next year, a discussion on experienced leaders will be discussed at the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, said the senior leader. Congress-ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013 and failed to win a single seat in the 2015 Assembly elections.

On Monday, Sonia Gandhi appointed Rameshwar Oraon as the Jharkhand state unit chief along with five working Presidents: Kamlesh Mahato Kamalesh, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Thakur, Manas Sinha, and Sanjay Paswan.

The Congress President has constituted a Screening Committee for the forthcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

With inputs from IANS

