Sonia Gandhi unveils Karunanidhi's statue at DMK party office

Sonia Gandhi was received by DMK President M.K. Stalin at the party headquarters

Chennai: The Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and former President of the Congress party Sonia Gandhi on Sunday unveiled the bronze statue of late DMK President M. Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu.

She unveiled former Chief Minister Karunanidhi's statue installed at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam in the presence of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy, leaders of DMK and several other parties, movie actors and industrialists.

Actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth also participated in the function.

Later in the evening Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Stalin, Chief Ministers Naidu, Vijayan, Narayanasamy and others will be addressing a public rally.

