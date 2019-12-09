MENU
'Inspired generations': Wishes pour in as Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 13:18 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted wishing the Congress leader, in which he says that he is praying for her long health.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. Picture/ PTI
Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. Picture/ PTI

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been a force to reckon with since her entrance into politics. The leader has been the longest serving president of the oldest party in the country and turns 73 today. However, she will not be celebrating her birthday in the wake of the increasing rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women's security, sources said.

Senior Congress leaders and prominent leaders in the country have taken to Twitter to convey their best wishes and to praise her exemplary leadership and dedication towards the party.

Many among the senior Congress leaders have also taken to the micro-blogging site to wish their leader.

Maharashtra State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat also wished the tall leader, wishing her good health.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted wishing Gandhi and saying that her leadership will also continue to inspire him.

Sonia Gandhi was born on December 9, 1946, in Italy. She married former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1968. She forayed into politics in 1998 and took over the leadership of the Congress party in 1998, seven years after her husband was assassinated.

