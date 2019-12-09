'Inspired generations': Wishes pour in as Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest, at Parliament premises in New Delhi. Picture/ PTI

Veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been a force to reckon with since her entrance into politics. The leader has been the longest serving president of the oldest party in the country and turns 73 today. However, she will not be celebrating her birthday in the wake of the increasing rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women's security, sources said.

Senior Congress leaders and prominent leaders in the country have taken to Twitter to convey their best wishes and to praise her exemplary leadership and dedication towards the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted wishing the Congress leader, in which he says that he is praying for her long health.

Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

Many among the senior Congress leaders have also taken to the micro-blogging site to wish their leader.

The longest serving Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi's exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion & grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday. #HappyBirthdaySoniaGandhi pic.twitter.com/t919LUwowV — Congress (@INCIndia) December 9, 2019

A sprit of sacrifice, service before self, innate faith in human goodness & a character made of steel is what sets Smt. Sonia Gandhi apart.



Warm birthday wishes to Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi.#HappyBirthdaySoniaJi pic.twitter.com/YFuc1vkJaR — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 9, 2019

Birthday wishes to the president of the Congress party Smt #SoniaGandhi. Wish a long, fruitful and healthy life to her and her commitment to the idea of India. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) December 9, 2019

Maharashtra State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat also wished the tall leader, wishing her good health.

#Puducherry celebrating H. CongressPresident Smt #SoniaGandhi 73rd Birthday. Prayers in Temple,Mosque,Church &helping poor. The kind of sacrifice madam made to save our nation is immense. I pray God to give strength for Madam who is torch bearer for our nation&party to live long pic.twitter.com/ZjuPSuXsOG — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) December 9, 2019

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted wishing Gandhi and saying that her leadership will also continue to inspire him.

à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤² à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¸ à¤ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂ à¤§à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤· à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¯à¤¾ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤®à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤§à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤®à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¦à¤¿à¤ÂÂ à¤¬à¤§à¤¾à¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤µà¤ÂÂ à¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤­à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤

à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¨à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤µ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¶ à¤ÂÂà¤µà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¦à¤°à¥ÂÂà¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤¸à¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤¹à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¸à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤µ à¤ªà¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤°à¤£à¤¾ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¤à¥ÂÂ à¤°à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¥¤ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¶à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤° à¤¸à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¤à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤® à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¥à¥ÂÂà¤¯ à¤ÂÂà¤µà¤ÂÂ à¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤°à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤¯à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾ à¤ÂÂà¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¥¤ — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) December 9, 2019

Sonia Gandhi was born on December 9, 1946, in Italy. She married former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1968. She forayed into politics in 1998 and took over the leadership of the Congress party in 1998, seven years after her husband was assassinated.

