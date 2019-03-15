Sonia Gandhi's key aide Vadakkan joins BJP, attacks Congress

national

In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP and attacked his former party for its stand on the Balakot air strikes

Ravi Shankar Prasad and former Congress leader Tom Vadakkan after the latter joined BJP, in New Delhi, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: After its spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP, the Congress dismissed his criticism of the party saying that till now he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP and attacked his former party for its stand on the Balakot air strikes.

Vadakkan, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and later met its president Amit Shah, said, "I am deeply hurt and that is why I am here". "Our best wishes to him," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Asked about Vadakkan citing dynastic politics and the Congress's stand on the Pulwama attack as his reasons for quitting the party, Surjewala said every person who leaves a party to join another, has to say something.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates