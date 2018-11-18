Sonia in pre-QF of AIBA Women's World Championships

other-sports

Sonia, 21, used her "defensive" style to good effect to emerge winner in a 5-0 unanimous verdict

India's Sonia (blue) fights against Toujani Doaa of Morocco in Women's 57 kg category bout during AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships at IG Stadium in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. Pic/PTI

Young Indian boxer Sonia stuck to her style to beat Doaa Toujani of Morocco and enter the 57kg pre-quarterfinals at the AIBA Women's World Championships here on Saturday.

Sonia, 21, used her "defensive" style to good effect to emerge winner in a 5-0 unanimous verdict. Toujani got only one favourable decision from a judge in the second round as Sonia won 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27. This was Sonia's first major international event.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever