Sonia in pre-QF of AIBA Women's World Championships
Sonia, 21, used her "defensive" style to good effect to emerge winner in a 5-0 unanimous verdict
Young Indian boxer Sonia stuck to her style to beat Doaa Toujani of Morocco and enter the 57kg pre-quarterfinals at the AIBA Women's World Championships here on Saturday.
Sonia, 21, used her "defensive" style to good effect to emerge winner in a 5-0 unanimous verdict. Toujani got only one favourable decision from a judge in the second round as Sonia won 29-28, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27, 30-27. This was Sonia's first major international event.
