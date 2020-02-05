Search

Sonia Kapoor: Happy that critics have loved Himesh Reshammiya

Updated: Feb 05, 2020, 13:44 IST | Partnered Content | Mumbai

"I'm happy that critics have liked his performance as an actor in Happy Hardy and Heer, and have taken notice of the work that Himesh has put into enhancing both the characters," said Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya and wife Sonia Kapoor
Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia Kapoor, who, apart from writing the screenplay, also styled the actor-singer for Happy Hardy and Heer, says her husband was always a superstar singer with a great body of work behind him. But, when it comes to acting, there was sufficient debate about whether or not he should consider it.

However, after he was appreciated for his acting chops in The Xpose (2014) and Khiladi 786 (2012), she egged him on to take bigger steps and transform his look for his next.

"I'm happy that critics have liked his performance as an actor in Happy Hardy and Heer, and have taken notice of the work that Himesh has put into enhancing both the characters. He did extensive workshops. For his next film, he will only be working harder," says Kapoor.

