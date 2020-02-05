Sonia Kapoor: Happy that critics have loved Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia Kapoor, who, apart from writing the screenplay, also styled the actor-singer for Happy Hardy and Heer, says her husband was always a superstar singer with a great body of work behind him. But, when it comes to acting, there was sufficient debate about whether or not he should consider it.

However, after he was appreciated for his acting chops in The Xpose (2014) and Khiladi 786 (2012), she egged him on to take bigger steps and transform his look for his next.

"I'm happy that critics have liked his performance as an actor in Happy Hardy and Heer, and have taken notice of the work that Himesh has put into enhancing both the characters. He did extensive workshops. For his next film, he will only be working harder," says Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates