Sonia, Rahul Gandhi greet nation on Ganesh Chaturthi

Outlining that Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival, which symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together in an atmosphere of happiness, Sonia Gandhi extended her wishes on Twitter

On Monday, Sonia Gandhi, the Congress interim president and party leader Rahul Gandhi extended their greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'," she greeted in a statement. Outlining that Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival, which symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together in an atmosphere of happiness, Sonia Gandhi added, "This festival gives a message of peace, harmony and brotherhood to all the communities".

"Lord Ganesha is the harbinger of happiness and dispeller of distress. May Lord Ganesha remove all the obstacles and sufferings and usher in wisdom, prosperity and good fortune for all the countrymen," the Congress leader stated. Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to social media platform, Twitter to extend his Ganesh Chaturthi greetings. He wrote: "Congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi." The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the nation today. Dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha, the occasion is celebrated in many ways in different states. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals.

With inputs from ANI

