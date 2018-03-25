Sonia, Rahul Gandhi offer 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif

The two leaders also sent a message saying: "Ajmer Dargah stands as a symbol of secular India where all people irrespective of caste and creed come to offer their prayers.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

United Progressive Alliance chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday handed over a 'chadar' to a delegation of party leaders for offering at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.

