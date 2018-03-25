Sonia, Rahul Gandhi offer 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif
The two leaders also sent a message saying: "Ajmer Dargah stands as a symbol of secular India where all people irrespective of caste and creed come to offer their prayers.
Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
United Progressive Alliance chief Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday handed over a 'chadar' to a delegation of party leaders for offering at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer.
The two leaders also sent a message saying: "Ajmer Dargah stands as a symbol of secular India where all people irrespective of caste and creed come to offer their prayers.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video