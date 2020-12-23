Sonia Verma, emerging Artist in dance industry apart from being top name in event and wedding management

When it comes to the dance industry, Sonia Verma is a big name in the industry. At the same time, she has carved her niche in the event and wedding industry as well. She was able to get the fame with the India Got Talent as she emerged as the top finalist in the second season of the dance reality show. Besides emerging as the top finalist in the said dance reality show for the second season, she has been involved in different other dance shows like Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega on Sony as well. She has set trends in the Indian TV channels and reality shows to bring out global level concepts like acrobat dance in Indian market.

She was also the part of a documentary movie called Delhi-16 and then bagged the best actress award at the International Film Festival. She has also remained the part of several B Town film festivals including the Norway No Form from 2007 to 2012 which was founded by her own dance company called Aasma Dance Company. Her passion for dance has made her form one dance group called Aasma Dance Company, which she founded with her husband Ashish Mathur.

